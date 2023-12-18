Both players could miss time during their teams' playoff pushes

Week 15 was another brutal slate of games in the NFL, with injuries continuing to pile up as the season goes on. Big names like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin both exited early on Sunday while a number of quarterbacks are on the injury report this week.

Find out their status ahead of another big week, in the NFL Week 15 injury roundup.

Week 15 NFL Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals wideout suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder against the Minnesota Vikings and is day-to-day moving forward. As for his practice status ahead of Cincy's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers: “We’ll continue to see where this week goes,” indicated Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Though he did not miss any game time, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in concussion protocol ahead of Week 16. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says he believes the injury happened on a scramble late in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys G Zach Martin

The Cowboys suffered an ugly 31-10 loss on the road against the Buffalo Bills, and Dallas fans feared the worst when guard Zach Martin went down with a leg injury. The eight-time Pro Bowler left the game in the first half and was on the sideline with a heavy wrap around his left thigh.

Fortunately, Martin does not consider the issue serious moving forward. “I thought I maybe did something with my knee there the way it got hit,” Martin said. “We went back and checked it out, luckily my knee was stable and felt good. I got hit deep in the quad. We went to the tent, it stiffened up and wasn't firing for me. A fluke thing, I guess.” The Cowboys guard is optimistic that he will be able to suit up for another tough contest against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed

Rookie Jayden Reed suffered a toe injury in the first half of the Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wideout — who leads the Packers with eight total touchdowns on the year — missed time in the second quarter, returned for the second half, then finally bowed out again late in the game. Reed was already banged up coming into Week 15 as he dealt with some ankle soreness. The Packers have not offered an update on his Week 16 status.

Baltimore Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell

Amid yet another productive outing, it looks like Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell is likely out for the season. Mitchell awkwardly hyper-extended his knee against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was carted off the field. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh indicated that the injury is serious.

Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio

Although the Cleveland Browns squeaked out the win in Week 15, it came at a price. Offensive guard Joel Bitonio — a Pro Bowler each of the last five years — exited during the team's third offensive series. Bitonio said his back seized up during warmups but he did his best to play through it until he could not continue. “My back’s messed up,” Bitonio said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but not feeling good.”

The Browns are now without three starting linemen, as Bitonio joins Jedrick Wills and Ethan Pocic on the sidelines ahead of a key Week 16 contest versus the Houston Texans.

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

After a strong Week 14 performance, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did not last past the second quarter in Week 15. A stifling Miami Dolphins defense forced him out with a concussion as the loss eliminated New York from playoff contention. The Dolphins sacked Wilson on four of his 15 dropbacks on Sunday and is in concussion protocol moving forward.

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis

Week 15 was not a great week for quarterbacks, as Titans rookie Will Levis was yet another signal-caller to suffer an injury on Sunday. Levis left Tennessee's contest against the Houston Texans in overtime with a leg injury. He got awkwardly rolled up on during a sack and was able to walk off under his own power but did not return to the game. The rookie will have an MRI on his sprained ankle on Monday.

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

The Cardinals' second-leading receiver, Marquise Brown, left Week 15 with a heal injury and did not return. The injury hindered him in practice all week and ultimately led to Brown coming into the game against the San Francisco 49ers “Questionable”.

New York Giants K Randy Bullock

One of the lone bright spots for the Giants on Sunday afternoon was Randy Bullock's 56-yard field goal that put the team ahead in the first quarter. But the game went downhill from there, as the Giants scored just three points the rest of the game and Bullock missed the rest of the contest with a hamstring injury suffered on the ensuing kickoff.

Punter Jamie Gillan took over as the emergency kicker and even hit a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter — the first NFL points in the Scotsman's five-year NFL career. Gillan is now the third different kicker the Giants have used this season and there could soon be a fourth if Bullock is unable to go in Week 16.

New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry

The Patriots' second-leading receiver had another strong afternoon on Sunday but exited early against the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to a knee injury he suffered in the fourth quarter. New England has not offered an update on his condition.

Other notable Week 15 NFL injuries

Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley, Cincinnati Bengals DT D.J. Reader, Houston Texans S Jimmie Ward, Miami Dolphins OT Austin Jackson