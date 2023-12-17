The star wideout left Saturday's game with what looked to be a nasty injury. How much time will he miss?

The Cincinnati Bengals may have dodged a bullet with injured receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who left Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with what looked like a severe shoulder injury.

According to a social media post by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chase suffered an AC joint sprain that may not keep him out of the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Saturday.

Chase exited the game with less than a minute remaining after being tackled by Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. He was the Bengals leading receiver with four receptions and 64 yards.

Check out a video of the injury here in a reverse angle:

Ja'Marr Chase shoulder injury. not definitive but: flipped angle shows he lands on tip of his R shoulder. concern is AC sprain (less common SC joint) best case: no time (Davante Adams Week 4) worst case: fracture + misses 3-4 weeks (Deebo Samuel Week 6)#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/QFmUpX4TZs — Edwin Porras, DPT (@FBInjuryDoc) December 16, 2023

The Bengals' victory on Saturday did a lot to secure their playoff hopes in a season that was thought to be all but over after star quarterback Joe Burrow was lost to season-ending wrist surgery at the end of November.

“It took everybody — players, coaches (and the) crowd,” head coach Zac Taylor told the press after the game. It took everybody, and we found a way to regain the momentum in the fourth quarter. That was as hard-fought a game as I've ever had at home, but our guys found a way at the end.”

23-year-old Chase — currently in his third NFL season, was the team's first-round pick (5th overall) out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was the league's 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase is the Bengals leading receiver this season, with 93 receptions on 132 targets and seven touchdowns. His 1,156 receiving yards are the sixth-most in the NFL this season.