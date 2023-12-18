Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell is likely done for the rest of the 2023 NFL season due to injury he suffered in Week 15 vs. the Jags.

The Baltimore Ravens have absorbed another brutal injury blow, with head coach John Harbaugh saying after Week 15's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars that running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a likely season-ending knee injury, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) suffered a serious injury, per John Harbaugh. Mitchell likely won’t be back this season, Harbaugh said.”

