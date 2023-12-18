The Baltimore Ravens have absorbed another brutal injury blow, with head coach John Harbaugh saying after Week 15's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars that running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a likely season-ending knee injury, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) suffered a serious injury, per John Harbaugh. Mitchell likely won’t be back this season, Harbaugh said.”

