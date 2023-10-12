NHL legend Wayne Gretzky has paid tribute to hockey ESPN analyst Barry Melrose amid the latter's shocking Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Wayne Gretzky posted a video montage of Barry Melrose's memorable moments in hockey on his Instagram page. The video showed their time together with the Los Angeles Kings in the early 1990s. Melrose was Gretzky's head coach when the Kings reached the 1993 Stanley Cup Finals. To their dismay, the Montreal Canadiens beat them in five games. Barry Melrose coached Gretzky and the Kings for two more seasons before joining ESPN as an NHL analyst in 1996.

Just like what Wayne Gretzky said in his video, the role of NHL analyst fit Barry Melrose perfectly. Before long, NHL fans everywhere grew accustomed to Melrose's slicked-back hair, wardrobe, and sharp hockey analysis. Apart from a short coaching stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barry Melrose enjoyed a successful 27-year run at ESPN. Gretzky wrote a touching caption that read, “Reminds me of my dad. Such a great man.”

Sadly, Barry Melrose's tenure at ESPN ended on Tuesday. He stepped down from his NHL analyst role so he could take care of his health. ESPN anchor John Buccigross, who had worked with Melrose for more than two decades, broke the heartbreaking news.

“I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching, and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy and whatever comes next,” Melrose said in a statement.

As actor Michael J. Fox attested, living with Parkinson's disease isn't easy. Here's wishing Barry Melrose better health moving forward.