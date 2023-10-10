Barry Melrose is and always will be one of the most well-respected names in NHL history. Unfortunately, on Tuesday it was reported that Melrose is stepping away from his role at ESPN as he deals with Parkinson's Disease, per Buccigross.

‘Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease and is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his. I've worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I'll miss him. Wayne Gretzky on a life dedicated to hockey.'

The video above is from Wayne Gretzky, who is arguably the greatest NHL player in history. Melrose released a statement as well, thanking ESPN for his time there and giving some insight into what the future holds, per ESPN:

“I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next. “I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands.”

After the news came out, ESPN sent their farewell wishes to Melrose, who has been part of the ESPN crew since 1996:

After nearly three decades on air, ESPN thanks Barry Melrose for an unforgettable career & we wish him all the best pic.twitter.com/gptFvyvoLm — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 10, 2023

Barry Melrose will always be remembered as a player, coach, and NHL analyst, and everybody wishes the best for him going forward.