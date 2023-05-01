In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Michael J Fox detailed his life and struggles with Parkinson’s disease. At the rate he’s going, he’s not sure if he’ll live to be 80 years old, but that doesn’t stop him from looking a the bright side, per TMZ. In the interview, Fox said that “with gratitude optimism is sustainable.”

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the nervous system. Parkinson’s disease is characterized by tremors, stiffness, slowness of movement, and impaired balance and coordination. Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, medications, lifestyle changes, and sometimes surgical procedures can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life for those living with the condition.

The projected life expectancy of someone living with Parkinson’s is ten to twenty years after diagnosis. Most people are diagnosed and have worsening symptoms around 60 years old. Fox was diagnosed in 1991, at 30 years old. However, Fox has kept his sense of humor; when he fell on the show, he replied, “You knocked me off my feet.”

In the interview, he talks a bit about the documentary of his life and his life with Parkinson’s, Still. “I can never be still,” Fox said. But there are other meanings to the word, still here, still going. Still, despite the stiffness of the word, implies a continuum. Despite the worsening symptoms of the disease, causing accidents, falls, and injuries, he still continues. He said, “if you have something to be grateful for, you have something to look forward too.”

Still comes to Apple TV+ on May 12th.