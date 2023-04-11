Will history continue to be made as the Boston Bruins host the washington capitals? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Bruins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Bruins have won six straight games, now own the title for most wins in a regular season, and have 131 points. They have two games left to get two points and overtake the 1976-77 Montreal Candeins for the most points in a season. Standing in their way will be the Washington Capitals. For the first time since 2014, the Capitals will not be going to the playoffs, but that does not mean they have nothing to play for. The role of spoiler awaits them if they can beat the Bruins.

Here are the Capitals-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Capitals-Bruins Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-105)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Bruins

TV: SNP/NESN/NBCSWA

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Capitals Could Cover The Spread

Washington just got a win last night against the New York Islanders to end a six-game losing streak. In the game, Dylan Strome scored twice while Tom Wilson scored on an empty net to give them the win. The Caps started the game hot, scoring three goals in the first period, including the first one just 36 seconds into the game. This was a big deal for the Capitals to score so much so quickly. They have averaged 3.09 goals per game but had not hit the three-goal marker since their 4-3 loss to the Penguins. Subsequently, they went five straight games scoring two or fewer.

Last night also showed some good goaltending. Darcy Kuemper saved 38 of 40 shots, to give him a .950 save percentage and the win. The goaltending had not been good as of late as they had been giving up 4.33 goals per game in their last six before last night. They were getting peppered with shots as well, with the Capitals giving up 34.33 shots per game in that six-game losing streak. The shots did not slow down last night, but the goaltending was much better.

Losers of nine of their last 11, last night was far from a complete performance. The Capitals have only put together one of those in the last 11. They have been outshot in nine of the last 11 games. The Capitals have scored on the power play in just four of the last 11 games while giving up power-play goals in six of the last 11. They have only had positive control of the puck in four of the last 11. In the only game, they controlled puck possession, did not give up a power play goal, scored one, and did not lose the shot battle, they won 6-1 over Chicago.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

Linus Ullmark knows that the Capitals will not just give them a win in this game. Ullmark may be getting the chance to show that he is ready to play tonight. Swayman and Ullmark have been alternating starts since mid-December, and it has worked wonderfully. Ullmark is the only one of the two to pick up a loss in the last 14 games though, as the Bruins have gone 13-1 in that timeframe. He was not the issue though, he saves 21 of 23 shots in the game, but the offense could not score.

The offense did not have a problem in their last time out though, scoring five goals on 34 shots, and led by David Pastrnak. He scored three goals and added an assist in the Bruins’ record-breaking win. Pastrnak has been on a roll recently. This is his second hat-trick in five games, and he has scored 14 goals in his last 14 games while adding in four assists. He is peppering opponent goals with shots as well. In his five games so far in April, he has shot 33 times.

As a team, Boston is controlling puck possession, and getting shots on goal. They are over 30 shots on goal in nine of their last ten. They have also held opponents to under thirty shots in four of the last ten. When they are allowing shots off goal, they are getting quality goaltending. They have not allowed more than three goals in a game since March 14th, a span of 14 games. The formula for the Bruins is simple, just play as they have been.

Final Capitals-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Capitals just played spoiler last night. The Islanders no longer control their playoff destiny with the loss to the Capitals. Now they look to do it again, by hurting the chances of the Bruins breaking the all-time season points record. Still, they needed great goaltending and early scoring to get that. These are both things that the Capitals have not done well, and the Bruins have prevented. Not only on the Bruins the best team in the season, but they are also playing the best right now. Pastrnak gets another point and the Bruins coast in this one on the back of Ullmark.

Final Capitals-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (-114)