Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark had an important message the Bruins tied the NHL’s single-season record with 62 wins, ESPN hockey reporter Emily Kaplan wrote in a Saturday article.

“You’ve got to recharge, reload for tomorrow’s game as well. Because there’s no freebies,” Ullmark said. “And as happy as we are right now with this, we can pat ourselves a little bit on the shoulder. But there’s a new day tomorrow.”

Boston’s 62 wins ties with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Red Wings would fall in the Conference Finals to the Colorado Avalanche. The Lightning would lose in the first round of the NHL playoffs to the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Hockey Reference.

The Bruins earned their 62nd win with a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, which saw Bruins centre Pavel Zacha score two goals. Linus Ullmark recorded 29 saves for Boston and a save percentage of 96.7%, limiting the Devils to one goal scored by New Jersey winger Jesper Bratt.

The win propelled Boston to its won its fifth-straight victory and its 12th in 13 games. It sits atop the Atlantic Division over the Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. New Jersey holds second place with a record of 50-22-8.

With one more win, the Bruins could become the first team in NHL history to reach 63 wins.

“Anytime you’re talking about putting your team’s name – and putting our ‘Spoked B’ – in the history books of the most wins ever in a regular season, it’s special,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after Saturday’s win. “Our regular season has been great, but we need to win our last game of the season. And that’s what we’re building towards.”

The Bruins will take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday in the Wells Fargo Center.