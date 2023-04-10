My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Bruins 2022-23 regular season has been a wild ride from the get-go, and after a season full of winning, the Bruins officially cemented their spot in NHL history on Sunday night. With a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins picked up their 63rd win of the season, which is now the most in a single season in the history of the league. It’s just been that type of season in Boston.

There are still records that could be broken over the team’s final two games, as another win would give them the most points by a team in a single season in NHL history, but for the most part, the chase for the wins record was what this team became increasingly focused on as the season progressed. Even then, they beat the Flyers on Sunday while resting a decent chunk of their starters.

But with this record officially in the books, and the points one potentially set to follow suit, it’s time for the Bruins to begin turning their attention to some of their bigger goals in the postseason. Despite all their winning in the regular season, it’s important to remember that it won’t mean much if they don’t win the Stanley Cup, so it’s time for Boston to switch gears.

Bruins main goal is still to win the Stanley Cup

It’s been tough to not become enamored with the Bruins potentially breaking the single-season wins record this year. There was always a notion that this was a special season in Boston, and they have simply never taken their foot off the gas pedal. Now they have a spot for themselves in the NHL record books, and it may take awhile for another team to break this record.

In the grand scheme of things, though, regular season wins only mean so much. Boston wrapped up the Presidents Trophy awhile ago, and they have basically had the top seed in the Eastern Conference all to themselves for the entire season. Achieving this record is obviously no small feat, but now it’s time for the real work to begin.

Since the beginning, the overarching goal for the Bruins has been to win the Stanley Cup. The team has rallied behind the idea of getting longtime veterans in Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Krejci one more championship before they call it a career. After throwing away the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Boston has a chance to right their wrongs.

For the most part, the Bruins have done a good job of keeping their sights set on the Cup and not getting too focused on their chase for history. Obviously, as they continued to get closer and closer to it, it came more into focus, but head coach Jim Montgomery has done a good job at rotating key players in and out of the lineup to keep them fresh for the playoffs.

The whole season has been a strange balance for Boston and their fans. On one hand, winning at a rate unlike any team in the history of the league is something that you cannot take for granted. But at the same time, the Stanley Cup has always been the main goal, and while it’s nice to see the team’s hard work throughout the season result in a remarkable achievement, it’s time to turn the attention to the postseason.

Considering how Boston has been beating teams during their recent six-game win streak while holding out key players from time-to-time, it seems likely that they will be able to break the single-season points record over their final two games. Montgomery will likely continue swapping players in and out of the lineup, but the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadians aren’t exactly intimidating opponents.

But either way, the focus needs to shift from breaking regular season goals to dominating in the NHL Playoffs. We have seen many top teams that dominate in the regular season go on and crumble in the playoffs, and that simply cannot happen to this Boston team. They have been wary of that potentially happening to them all season long, so now it’s time to make sure it doesn’t.

This isn’t meant to sound ungrateful for what Boston has accomplished, but their regular season winning won’t mean much if they flame out in the playoffs. New Englanders will regard the 2007 Patriots as the greatest football team of all time, but the thing holding them back was their inability to win their final game in the Super Bowl. The Bruins need to make sure they don’t make the same mistakes of teams before them, so while the wins are nice, it’s clear that the main goal for this team still has not been accomplished.