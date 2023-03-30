The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Hurricanes-Red Wings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hurricanes are having an awesome season and have their sights set on the Stanley Cup. With 103 points on the year, the Hurricanes are at the top of the Metropolitan division. They have been struggling a little bit lately, so they will need to pick it up if they want to hold off the New Jersey Devils. Carolina has won just four of their last 10 games, and have lost their last two. They were shutout by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. This was just their fifth time being shutout this season.

The Red Wings have not been eliminated from the playoffs yet, but you can expect it to happen soon. Detroit has 73 points on the year and sit nine points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card spot. The Red Wings are coming off a solid 7-4 victory at home against the Penguins. David Perron recorded a hat trick in the game, and those were his first goals since March 5th.

These two teams have played once already this season. The Hurricanes beat the Red Wings in that game 1-0.

Here are the Hurricanes-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Red Wings Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+114)

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Red Wings

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

Carolina is the second best goaltending team in the NHL. This should bode well for them as the Red Wings score only 2.92 goals per game. Frederik Andersen is expected to start in goal for the game Thursday night. He is sixth in the NHL in goals allowed per game with 2.45. Andersen has a save percentage of .904 as well. In March, he has given up only 2.42 goals per game. With him in net, the Hurricanes should be able to stop the Red Wings easily.

Carolina is the only team to have less than 2,000 shots allowed this season. This is a testament to their skaters rather than goaltenders. The Hurricanes record 9.27 takeaways per game, good for third in the NHL. If Carolina can keep the puck away from the Red Wings, and limit their shots, the Hurricanes will be in good position to win this by two goals or more.

Why The Red Wings Could Cover The Spread

The Red Wings will beed strong goaltending play themselves if they want to win. Carolina takes the third most shots per game in the NHL. Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start in goal for the Red Wings in this game. He has started only ten games this season, but came out with the victory after saving 35 shots against the Penguins in his last game. He does not have the best stats, but 35 saves is not anything to laugh at. The Red Wing skaters need to help out their goaltender in this game.

Final Hurricanes-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are one of the better teams in the NHL. Expect them to handle the Red Wings with ease in this game.

Final Hurricanes-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+114), Under 6.5 (-130)