The Carolina Hurricanes look to complete the series sweep as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Islanders Game 4 prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Hurricanes took the first two games of the series at home, including the amazing game two comeback. Down 3-1 with under ten minutes to go, Seth Jarvis scored to make it a one-goal game. The Hurricanes then would score twice in nine seconds to tie the game and take the lead. They would add the empty net goal to win 5-3.
The Islanders had a chance to stay in the series in game three, but the Hurricanes struck quickly. In the first period, they would score twice, with goals from Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlove to take the 2-0 lead. In the second, Pierre Engvall would make it a one-goal game, but Sebastian Aho scored to make it 3-1. Brock Nelson got it back to within a goal heading into the third, but the Islanders could not score again and would fall 3-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Game 4 Odds
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -182
New York Islanders: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +150
Over: 5.5 (+100)
Under: 5.5 (-122)
How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 4
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT
TV: TBS
TV: TBS
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
Like in the regular season, Sebastian Aho has been great for the Hurricanes. He has two goals and an assist in three games so far. He led the team in goals, assists, and total points in the regular season. Aho has 36 goals, 56 assists, and 89 total points. Further, the Hurricanes trade deadline moves are also paying off in the playoffs. Jake Guentzel has a goal and two assists this playoff season, with one assist on the power play. Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov has a goal and has assists so far in his three games, with the goal coming on the power play.
Like Aho, Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis are also picking up where they left off in the regular season. Necas had 24 goals and 29 assists in the regular season, and so far in the playoffs, he has a goal and two assists. Jarvis was second on the team in points in the regular season, with 33 goals and 34 assists. He also has a goal and two assists in the playoffs so far.
Frederik Andersen will be looking to complete his series sweep in game four. He was 13-2-0 in the regular season and has been great in his three games so far in the playoffs. He has a 2.01 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage so far in the playoffs. Andersen did struggle some in game two, facing just 12 shots and allowing three goals, but the Hurricanes still came away with the win. In the other two games, he has allowed three goals on 65 combined shots.
Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win
For the Islanders, it has to start with players like Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson stepping up. Barzal led the team in points in the regular season with 23 goals and 57 assists, giving him 80 total points. Further, he had five goals and 20 assists in the regular season of the power play. In the playoffs, he has just one assist and has not recorded a point on the power play. Brock Nelson led the team with 34 goals in the regular season while having 35 assists. He also has nine goals and ten assists on the power play. In the playoffs, he has just one goal and one assist and is without a power play point.
Anders Lees is the only player with a power play goal so far in the playoffs. He has a goal and two assists overall. In the regular season, he had just 20 goals and 17 assists while having five goals on the power play. Kyle Palmieri is also playing well so far in the playoffs. he has a goal and an assist. He had 30 goals and 24 assists in the regular season.
Regardless of how the forwards play, the Islanders need better goaltending. They moved to Ilya Sorokin in game three of the series, and he gave up three goals on 14 shots in 27:14 before being pulled. Semyon Varlamov came back in then and stopped all eight shots he faced. Still, he struggled in game two stopping 34 of 38 shots in the loss.
Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick
The Islanders had a ton of momentum and were moving in the right direction in game two. Then the Hurricanes made a major comeback and stole the game. In game three, the Islanders came out flat and took the loss. There is not a ton for the Islanders to play for in this one. Chances are slim that they come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Take the Hurricanes to make it a sweep.
Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-182)