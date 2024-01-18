Corey Perry could be back in the NHL very soon.

Despite signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the 2023-24 National Hockey League campaign, Corey Perry was left without a team in late November after an alleged incident with a team employee.

Two months later, Perry has been reinstated into the league by Gary Bettman, and according to reporter Mike Johnson, the veteran forward could be back playing professional hockey imminently.

“I think he’ll have a dozen offers and I bet he’s in the NHL in the next 10 days,” the insider asserted on Thursday.

Corey Perry headed north to Canada in 2024?

As to where the Stanley Cup champion ends up, Johnson sees a possibility for Perry to travel north of the border, despite potential backlash.

“I would imagine if he doesn’t end up in Canada it’s because he doesn’t want the attention. I don’t think the clubs would not try to sign him for fear of a backlash,” Johnson continued.

“From what I gather, I think, for instance, the Edmonton Oilers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Vancouver Canucks, whoever might offer him a contract, would not say ‘we don’t want to deal with this.’ It’s tricky, you might have to take a leap of faith and trust that there’s nothing else without actually knowing. But I still think, from what we know about sports, he will be in the NHL.”

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun is also certain that Corey Perry will be signing with a new club soon: “There’s no question there’s interest, and there’s no question in my mind that he signs with a team before March 8th.”

Multiple teams have already done their due diligence on the former Blackhawk, although it's unlikely the facts of the situation are ever made public.

Still, the 38-year-old clearly wants to play hockey again, as shown by his willingness to meet with commissioner Bettman. After getting the green light, he can certainly play a role on a contending team in 2024.

Corey Perry had scored four goals and nine points over 16 games in Chicago before his contract was terminated. Over his career, the winger has accumulated 892 points in 1,273 NHL contests, winning the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.