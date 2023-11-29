Corey Perry reportedly had an incident with a Chicago Blackhawks employee which ultimately led to his release from the team.

Question marks arose when Corey Perry was a healthy scratch last week against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Things became more clear on Tuesday however, when the Chicago Blackhawks placed the veteran on waivers after “unacceptable” conduct. The team plans to terminate his contract immediately.

It now appears there's more clarity on why Perry is being let go. Per ESPN's Emily Kaplan, he had an incident with an employee within the organization early last week before the Blackhawks faced the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that Perry indeed traveled with the team to Columbus last Tuesday, a day before the game, and an incident occurred that day involving a team employee. Davidson said Perry, who did not play in the team's 7-3 loss, was ‘immediately pulled' from the game once the Blackhawks were notified, and at that point, the club began an investigation.”

On Saturday, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said Corey Perry was taking a leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons. But, that was evidently not true after what occurred on Tuesday. Davidson had a lengthy press conference explaining what happened.

Perry inked a one-year deal with the Blackhawks in the offseason worth $4 million. He had four goals and five assists for Chicago in 16 games. Perry has enjoyed a decorated career in the league, playing 19 seasons and winning a Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks. It remains to be seen if any other team will give the former Hart Trophy winner another opportunity in the NHL.