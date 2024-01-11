Corey Perry is eligible to return to the National Hockey League.

After having his one-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks terminated earlier this season, Corey Perry is eligible to return to an NHL team in 2024, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday.

Following an internal investigation into the Nov. 30 termination, it was found that Perry “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

The 38-year-old, now an unrestricted free agent, is able to sign with any other team for the rest of the season. He must sign with a club ahead of the Mar. 8 trade deadline to be eligible for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, per Friedman.

The veteran reportedly requested the meeting with Bettman after being officially barred from play by the league's commissioner. Hawks GM Kyle Davidson refused to reveal the exact reason for Perry's dismissal, but there were rumors that there was an incident with a team employee.

Corey Perry's statement

Perry released a statement shortly after his termination that noted he was meeting with mental health and substance abuse experts.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates,” Perry wrote.

“I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down. As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families.

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.”

Corey Perry has appeared in 1,273 NHL games, and won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He has accumulated 421 goals and 892 points in his long professional career.

He finished his Blackhawks tenure with four goals and nine points in 16 games; it'll be intriguing to see if another team takes a chance on the now-embattled veteran in 2024.