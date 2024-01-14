Giulia retains.

When news broke that Giulia was being strongly considered for a spot in WWE moving forward, likely making her way to Orlando, Florida, for an NXT assignment following the end of her Stardom contract, it led fans to believe that she would soon be finishing up her commitments as the NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

On paper, it made sense, right? Giulia is one of the best wrestlers in the world today, having pretty much accomplished everything one can hope to as a member of Stardom and New Japan and is now looking to make a move – and even more money – as she capitalizes on the magic she's committed to tape over the past seven years. Factor in her decision to disband Donna Del Mondo, the faction she founded in 2020 alongside Maika, Syuri, and Himeka, and it really was starting to look like Giulia would be finishing up her run sooner rather than later, with a chance to drop the belt at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley in front of some of the American fans she could eventually wrestle for weekly in NXT and WWE.

Taking the ring in the middle of a stacked Strong card, Giulia faced off in what many a fan eagerly hoped would be her final match as a member of NJPW against Trish Adora, a standout of the American indie scene who was flanked by the members of AEW/Ring of Honor's The Infantry, Charlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean, with whom she is an unofficial third member of their group. Wrestling a match seemingly designed to get Adora over in a Giulia-less NJPW world, the “The Afro-Punk” came out to an early lead, displaying her strength advantage by grappling with the former Donna Del Mondo leader but consistently finding her best work countered by Giulia, who seemed to always be one step ahead. As they grappled inside the ring and out, it looked like Giulia's reign was coming to an end, but after surviving Adora's best move, the Lariat Tubman, the champ retained with a Northern Lights Bomb, bringing her record to 9-0 with the NJPW Strong Women's Championship in official defenses.

So what gives? Is Giulia having second thoughts about joining WWE, with a return to Japan in one form or another having never been taken off the table by people in the know? Or would Giulia rather drop the belt on her terms in Japan, as she is reportedly under contract for a few more weeks? Fans will all but certainly find out, but for now, she remains the champion on her own terms, which the crowd in San Jose appeared to be completely okay with.

Giulia publically addressed WWE's interest in 2024.

While much has been said and written about Giulia's future in professional wrestling, about her interest from WWE and her interest in staying in Japan, one person who hasn't discussed the situation much at all is the “Glorious Warrior” herself, as she's just been out working matches and making the most of her current contract.

Finally asked about her future at the end of December by Tokyo Sports, Giulia addressed the promotion's interest and talked about it somewhat openly.

“This is the first time I’ve been asked directly for an interview. What can I say… Giulia has grown up (laughs),” Giulia said via Fightful. “But you know, I still have things to do in Japan. You’re going right into it (laughs). Do you know what my main purpose is in wrestling? It’s to make women’s wrestling in Japan a more accessible form of entertainment. I want more children to watch it, young people, and women to watch it. I think all the wrestlers are doing that much.”

Then, asked if she had any interest in expanding her horizons internationally, Giulia said she did, but that doesn't mean she doesn't also have business to attend to in Japan as well.

“Hmmm. I wonder if that hasn’t arrived yet. But sometimes I think that going abroad might be one way to achieve that goal. But it’s no good just going overseas and doing a little bit of work. If you are going to do it, you have to do it right. If that happens, I think it will be a big decision. I still have things to do in Japan. There is nothing definite about the future. If I could say one thing, it would be Sono Giapponese (in Italian). I will carry the Japanese flag on my back.”

So what does the future hold for Giulia? Will she stick around in Japan, sign with WWE, or could she go full-on wildcard and land in AEW? Fans will have to wait and see how things shake out.