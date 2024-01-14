Mustafa wants to restore honor to NJPW.

After opening up New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley with the incredible reveal of a seemingly free agent “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, who attacked Shota Umino before tearing up his AEW contract in the center of the ring, fans in San Jose and watching along on the former Fite TV were treated to another massive surprise when, just before Matt Riddle's match against TMDK, who but Mustafa Ali took over the broadcast to issue a message to wrestling fans the world over.

Dressed up in his usual suit and tie, Ali let it be known that there's a member of the NJPW roster who he feels isn't doing a good job in representing the promotion at the moment and, thus, needs to be made an example of moving forward: Hiromu Takahashi.

“Good evening, esteemed citizens of the world. I am here to announce that I am bringing my campaign to New Japan Pro Wrestling. You see, in recent times, certain individuals have, regrettably, not represented New Japan Pro Wrestling in the manner in which it deserves!” Mustafa Ali announced to the professional wrestling world. “I speak of such individuals as Hiromu Takahashi. A man who is mentally unstable! A man who literally goes into battle with a stuffed animal in his arms. A stuffed animal! Ladies and gentlemen, no! New Japan Pro Wrestling deserves better than this. And I will see to it that it is rebuilt, reignited, and reclaims its former glory. So Mr. Takahashi, I am here to inform you that you are unfit to be a leader. You will be replaced. You will be removed. And as the great ambassador to this great sport, I am here to issue an executive order that you and I will have a match April 12th at the Windy City Riot. Thank you. Goodnight, and remember that, ‘In Ali We Trust.'”

Oh snap, between the debut of Nic Nemeth at Wrestle Kingdom 18, the video debut of Matt Riddle at New Years Dash!, and this video package from Ali, New Japan Pro Wrestling is rapidly becoming the place to go for former WWE Superstars who want to prove they can really wrestle instead of just entertain with a sporty presentation. While only time will tell which, if any, members of this trio will stick around in New Japan long-term, or if there's another recently released act that could come to call the “King of Sports” home moving forward, it's safe to say Gedo and Rocky Romero have no problem booking former WWE performers in order to pop a PPV number and garner some attention online, and based on the current landscape of the wrestling world, there are still plenty of new options to make 2024 all the more special.

Mustafa Ali vows to change the industry after WWE release.

Before he made his presence known in New Japan Pro Wrestling as the man who could potentially end the goofy behavior of Hiromu Tanahashi, Ali made an appearance at APC in France to celebrate the promotion's 20th anniversary.

Taking the ring against Aidle Blanc, Ali secured the victory, but after doing so, he wanted to address the French fanbase about his future as an indie wrestler, letting them know that after spending years in WWE, he wants to change the entire professional wrestling industry for good.

“I'm going to leave the ring with one more note, and this is what I want in the industry. I want change in the industry. I want guys that are at a certain level to reach down and pull people up,” Mustafa Ali told fans in France via Fightful.

“The young man that I just shared the ring with, let me tell you something, I have been in the ring with Rey Mysterio, I've been in the ring with AJ Styles, you name them, I've been in the ring with them and you, my good man, are just as good as them.

“It was an absolute honor to perform here. I landed this morning, and I have not slept, and I don't give a s**t cause this gives me life. Thank you all. Goodnight.”

While Ali did occasionally get booked well in WWE, with his match against Gunther in Saudi Arabia and his final program in NXT both garnering positive receptions from wrestling fans, he was never really allowed to become the performer he wanted to be in The Fed for one reason or another. Now free to do as he likes, Ali has quickly become a fan favorite due to his authenticity and will likely go on to impact the industry far more than he did during his seven-year stretch with the “Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment.”