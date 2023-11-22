After drawing heavy interest from Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE ahead of free agency, Giulia opens up about her current spot in Stardom.

When Dave Meltzer let it be known that WWE had heavy interest in Stardom superstar Giulia, the current holder of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, it turned heads around the industry.

While few fans in America were particularly familiar with what the “Glorious Warrior” brings to the table, as she's only wrestled a single match in the United States over her six-year professional wrestling career, those in the know felt incredibly excited about the prospects of bringing the London-born star stateside, as she is one of the hottest female acts in Stardom, which has produced many of the top stars in the world today, including Mariah May, Toni Storm, and even current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Discussing her run in Stardom and some of the issues she's had with the promotion over the past few months and beyond with KAKUTOLOG via Himanshu Doi, Giulia peeled back the curtain to let fans know why she might be on the move in 2024.

“Actually, a lot of things happened at the same time. I'm quite the type of person who gives my opinions. So, in my life, even before I became a pro-wrestler, I have had conflicts because of this, and in many situations, such as with friends, family, work, school, etc… I thought, ‘Isn't that wrong?' I'm the type of person who speaks very clearly. Maybe that isn't very Japanese. In many cases, it is difficult to say things that are normally difficult to say. Especially the female staff and mostly male staff. I think there were a lot of things that everyone wanted to say but couldn't bring themselves to say,” Gulia said.

“I really feel that way, and I've been communicating this a lot both internally and within the company. I've been trying to convey this in print as well. However, the final blow was the response to Ushiku (mismanagement and insufficient notice) that made me feel like nothing had changed, and things were only getting worse. Plus, there was also the subsequent response (questions raised during interactions with staff). So I thought, what should I do about this? I thought I'd send that SNS to (Takaaki) Kidani-san (owner of Bushiroad)… well, I wrote it.

“If I didn't do that, nothing would really change in this organization. The thing that Rossy Ogawa has built is being destroyed… up until last year and the year before, we had a lot of momentum, didn't we? It was extremely frustrating to see that the things we had all built together were falling apart more and more, especially since the beginning of this year. So, with that in mind… I spoke out.

“I don't know if I should say this… there was a part of me that once again felt how great Rossy Ogawa is. Ogawa-san was the one who still prioritized the feelings of the wrestlers. Then it became that that is no longer the case.”

Whoa, interesting stuff, right? But wait, it gets better, as Giulia was really only warming up.

Giulia may really be heading towards an exit from Stardom to WWE.

Continuing her statement, Giulia noted that she feels as though, despite her and her fellow professional wrestlers' best efforts, Stardom has taken a turn for the worst in terms of storytelling and general entertainment for fans.

“Wrestlers, especially women, have a lot of different emotions, and by throwing them all at each other, it becomes a story. There are a lot of things going on, and it becomes a fight, and there's a lot of drama, but it's like we can't do that (bitter smile) … There are so many things being put together one after the other, and our feelings… we say a lot of things on social media and backstage, but I don't think anything is getting through to them, or they don't see it. I think the difference with Rossy Ogawa was that things were put together one after the other without looking,” Giulia noted.

“The fans know how the wrestlers are feeling as they have the match, who their rivals are, who they hate, and how amazing these guys are right now. When Rossy Ogawa saw that, he used to say, ‘Well, this and this are interesting, so the match is decided,' but the reason why it stopped happening was (with increased emphasis) not because of the busy schedule.

“It's different. What the players wanted to show and what the ‘company' wanted to do were completely different. I've been able to create many rivals, such as Tam Nakano and Suzu Suzuki, and that's because (Rossy Ogawa EP) knew the wrestlers well. That's being ignored, all of it. That's why the fans can't put their emotions into it, and the wrestlers feel like there's no point in putting so much emotion into it… seriously, they should do something about that (laughs). The new president said that he loves pro-wrestling, so I want him to listen to what the wrestlers have to say.”

While Giulia clearly has issues with how things are being handled in Stardom at the moment, according to Dave Meltzer, she does still have at least a working relationship with the promotion, with the potential to field offers from all over the world when she becomes a free agent around WrestleMania 2024. With that being said, unless things change in a major way, it's hard to see a world where Giulia is still a member of Stardom this time next year, as you don't deliver comments like that unless you have a serious bone to pick with managment.