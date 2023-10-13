Heading into the college football season, most people assumed that Caleb Williams was going to be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft next spring. However, one player that is going to give Williams a run for his money is North Carolina football quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has been terrific so far this season for the Tar Heels, and he has led his team to an undefeated start through five games. So far this season, Maye is 129-179 through the air with eight touchdown passes and four interceptions. His game looks like it will translate well to the next level, and he still has a lot of time with the Tar Heels to continue to prove that. His next test will be North Carolina's Week 7 matchup with Miami football.

So far this season, North Carolina football is 5-0, moving all the way up to #12 in the AP Poll. This team looks like they have a legitimate chance to make it to the ACC Championship at the end of the season, and a big reason for that is because of their schedule. Florida State is currently considered the top team in the ACC and is currently ranked #4 in the country. North Carolina football does not have the Seminoles on the schedule. Still, there are some tough matchups left for them this year, like this weekend's battle against the Hurricanes.

Miami football is currently 4-1 and ranked #25 in the country, but they would be undefeated if it weren't for one of the biggest coaching mistakes we have ever seen in the sport. Last week against Georgia Tech, Miami had the football with the lead with under 40 seconds remaining, and the Yellow Jackets didn't have any timeouts. All the Hurricanes had to do was take one knee, and the game was over.

Instead, they handed the ball off, fumbled, and then Georgia Tech went 75 yards in 30 seconds to win the game on a deep touchdown pass. Now, Miami desperately needs to be bounce back, and they have a chance to get a massive win this weekend against North Carolina.

Here are three North Carolina football predictions for this huge ACC matchup.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Drake Maye will throw for over 300 yards

Drake Maye is one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season, and he can lead this team to big things. He will need to have another big game this weekend as facing a ranked team is never easy. Miami football has shown some weaknesses on defense in big games this year, and Maye should be able to take advantage of those weaknesses. Expect him to have another huge day thorough the air on Saturday.

2. Drake Maybe will toss at least three touchdown passes

Games like this are when the best players shine the brightest, and Drake Maye is going to be the best player on the field on Saturday. He is going to have a big game yardage wise for North Carolina football, and he is also going to toss a few touchdown passes. After watching the success that Texas A&M had against the Miami defense and also some mistakes from the unit last week against Georgia Tech, it's easy to expect Maybe to have a big game this weekend.

1. North Carolina will win by two touchdowns

This game will be at home for North Carolina football and it is expected to be a pretty close game. The spread currently favors the Tar Heels by 3.5, but expect North Carolina to win by more than that. This Miami football team has improved since last year, but last week's loss showed that they aren't as good people thought they were, and that is going to made even more clear this weekend. North Carolina is going to win by at least two touchdowns.

Miami vs. North Carolina will kick off at 7:30 ET from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and the game will be airing on ABC.