In a stunning turn of events, the NCAA decided to reverse the eligibility waiver for North Carolina football wide receiver Tez Walker, making him eligible immediately after a long road. The Tar Heels, Walker, and head coach Mack Brown admitted frustration with the way things played out, but Walker's return is huge news for the North Carolina football team. After the ruling by the NCAA, Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye took to social media and posted a picture with a pair of emojis:

It's safe to say that Drake Maye is thrilled to have Walker eligible to play, especially after the hype that he brought following his transfer from Kent State. Walker had 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns with Kent State a year ago, and he is expected to be a favorite target for Maye, who himself is a Heisman Trophy candidate.

The North Carolina football team has managed to go 4-0 this season without Walker, and J.J. Jones has been the leading receiver, catching 16 passes for 296 yards but zero scores. Maye has gotten off to a bit of a sluggish start offensively, throwing for 1,187 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.

The timing is great for the decision by the NCAA with North Carolina being on a bye, and they face Syracuse in Week 6, which should be Tez Waker's debut in a Tar Heels uniform. After a back-and-forth few months, the North Carolina football team will finally get to see the Maye-Walker QB-WR duo on the field.