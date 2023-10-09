Greed and the desire to dominate often lead to bad choices which cost teams a lot in the world of NCAA college football. Mario Cristobal had to learn that the hard way when he had to face the Georgia Tech football squad. The game looked like it was already decided with the seconds counting down to the buzzer. But, as most Miami football fans saw at Hard Rock Stadium, that was not the case. Haynes King, Brent Key, and Christian Leary gave them a bitter pill to swallow.

Coach Mario Cristobal knew that it was a terrible call to still get more yardage against the Georgia Tech football team. Calling for a quarterback kneel could have ended the game immediately for the Miami football squad. Cristobal outlined why he should not have made that call in his latest statement, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

“I made the wrong call. I take full ownership in not taking a knee and giving them the opportunity to have a couple extra plays and preventing us from sealing the win,” the Miami football coach said after their loss.

He also acknowledged that they knew the fight was not going to be easy against Brent Key. When Don Chaney fumbled the ball, Georgia Tech immediately took advantage with Christian Leary & Haynes King gunning for the 44-yard touchdown.

The game ended in a 23-20 scoreline. Instead of bringing home the win and improving to a five-win record, they got a lesson to learn from before their showdown against North Carolina.