The top team in the ACC takes the court as North Carolina visits Miami. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Miami prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

North Carolina comes into the game sitting at 18-5 on the year, and 10-2 in conference play. Before conference play, North Carolina lost to just Villanova, UConn, and Kentucky. Still, thye have lost two of their last three games. the first one was a loss on the road at Georgia Tech falling by one. The next game they played their rival Duke. North Carolina dominated the game. After taking the lead with 8:13 left in the first half, they would never give it back, winning 93-84. Then, they had a hangover last time out, falling by four to Clemson.

Meanwhile, Miami comes into the game at 15-8 on the year and 6-6 in conference play. after losing four of their first six in conference play, they rebounded to beat Notre Dame and Pitt. Still, they have just one win in their last three, with a loss to North Carolina State, and then struggling last time out. Facing Virginia, Miami scored just 38 points, as they lost 60-38.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Miami Odds

North Carolina: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -196

Miami: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is eighth according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sitting 23rd on the offensive side of things while sitting eighth on the defensive side of things. They have done all of this while facing the 14th hardest schedule in the nation according to KenPom. North Carolina is 20th in the nation in points per game. They are led by RJ Davis. While Davis shoots just 43.8 percent from the field, he is a solid three-point shooter, hitting 41.2 percent of his threes. That has led to him scoring 21.3 points per game this year to lead the team. He also helps the offense with his 3.5 assists this year.

Armando Bacot is also scoring well. He comes into the game with 14.3 points per game, and he is shooting 54.7 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Harrison Ingram. He comes in with 12.5 points per game this year.

The rebounding game is great for North Carolina. They are fifth in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 62nd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, and sixth in defensive rebounding rate. Bacot and Ingram lead the way here too. Bacot comes in with 10.0 rebounds per game this year, while Ingram comes in with 8.9 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, both of them have over two offensive rebounds per game this year.

On defense, North Carolina ranks 116th in the nation in points against this year but sits 19th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Bacot is a disruptive force here too, coming in with 1.7 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, both Ingram and Davis have 1.3 or more steals per game.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami comes into the game ranked 74th in the nation in adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 56th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 107th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miami is 46th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 31st in effective field goal percentage. Norchad Omier comes in leading the team in points this year. He comes in with 17.6 points per game this year, while he is shooting 62.5 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Matthew Cleveland comes in with 14.2 points per game this year, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar. Pack has 14.0 points per game, while Poplar has 13.9 points be game this year.

Miami comes in 74th in the nation in rebounds per game this year and sits 70th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Omier and Cleveland lead the way here as well. Omier comes in with 9,8 rebounds per game. He Laos is averaging nearly three offensive rebounds per game this year. Cleveland has 6.2 rebounds per game this year while having almost two offensive rebounds per game.

Miami is 151st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while they are 135th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Bensley Joseph has been solid here with 1.7 steals per game this year, while Norchard Omier has 1.5 steals per game this year. Further, Miami has 7.3 steals per game, with four other players having .8 steals per game or more this year.

Final North Carolina-Miami Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming into this game off of awful performances. Still, North Carolina has covered in ten of their last 13 games. Two of the misses were losses, and the other games were failing to cover 21 points. Miami has not been great at covering the spread. They have covered in just one of their last four games, and three of their last seven overall. North Carolina needs a bounce-back performance to keep their chances of taking the top seed in the ACC tournament going. They get that in this one in a higher-scoring game.

Final North Carolina-Miami Prediction & Pick: Over 154.5 (-110)