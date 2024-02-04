Duke basketball did not have a good night.

Duke basketball could not muster enough strength Saturday night to beat bitter rivals North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, as Jon Scheyer's squad fell prey to the hosts to the tune of a 93-84 score. And immediately after the Blue Devils loss, social media got flooded with all sorts of reactions to the game, including many that are unfavorable to Duke.

UNC might have won convincingly on the court but Duke won the war on TikTok pic.twitter.com/yShMy8qBfY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 4, 2024

UNC -4 was easy. Duke sucks. Starting to see the ball go through the hoop. Now need Kentucky — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 4, 2024

#3 UNC beats #7 Duke 93-84 in Chapel Hill. Hey Duke: pic.twitter.com/dgL7J0ZfIw — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) February 4, 2024

When UNC beats Duke, America wins. — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) February 4, 2024

The No. 7 Duke basketball was doomed in part by its salty shooting from behind the arc and poor ball security. The Blue Devils shot 50.7 percent from the field but went just 5-for-19 from deep, while also committing a total of 11 turnovers. The Blue Devils also did not have much of an answer to the Tar Heels combo of Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot, who combined for 46 points and 23 rebounds. Meanwhile, Duke basketball was led by Jared McCain, who finished with 23 points and 111 boards, while Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach had 22 and 22 points, respectively.

The loss shouldn't hurt Duke basketball's chances to make it to March Madness as an at-large berth team as it was against a ranked No. 3 North Carolina squad on the road, but there's never a good time for the Blue Devils to lose to their nemesis. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils can get their revenge on North Carolina when the two programs collide again in March — in Durham.

Duke basketball, which dropped to 16-5 overall and 7-3 in ACC play, will next have a lighter opponent in the form of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home on Wednesday.