No, 9 Notre Dame football's highly-anticipated showdown with No. 6 Ohio State suddenly got a major boost just five days before kickoff. Starters JD Bertrand, DJ Brown, and Mitchell Evans will return to play for Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The team put Bertrand, a linebacker, in concussion protocol after they played North Carolina State. Bertrand is a defensive captain and three-year starter for Notre Dame football.

Just like Bertrand, Brown sat out last weekend's game against Central Michigan. The latter dealt with hamstring issues but will be back in harness against Ohio State. Brown, a sixth-year safety, had his fourth career interception against North Carolina State.

On the other hand, Evans, a junior tight end, caught for 61 yards against Tennessee State two weeks ago. He also sat out the Central Michigan game because he was in concussion protocol.

Notre Dame football could receive another boost against Ohio State in defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio. He has missed the team's past three games with a knee injury. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman confirmed tight end Eli Raridon is still on the injured list with his own knee injury.

Notre Dame football has won its first four games of the 2023 NCAA season. Thanks in large part to the stellar play of quarterback Sam Hartman, they have beaten their first four opponents by an average of 34 points. That trend will end against Ohio State, a team that hasn't allowed more than 10 points in its first three games. Consequently, Marcus Freeman has tipped his hat off to his counterpart Ryan Day.

Freeman, an Ohio State alumnus, will square off against his alma mater on Saturday. It should be an exciting matchup from the opening kickoff.