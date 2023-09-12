For the first time since 2006, the Notre Dame football team has a true, reliable quarterback. Sam Hartman, the Wake Forest transfer, is proving his worth as the man behind center for the Fighting Irish so far early in the 2023 season. Hartman isn't the only one, though, as this year's Notre Dame team as a whole is playing at a much different level this season. They're averaging 47.6 points a game and have seemingly given none of their three opponents a chance. Being that this is Notre Dame we're talking about, it's time for some overreactions.

Sam Hartman is a Heisman favorite

Those who kept up with Wake Forest or ACC football at all knew the name Sam Hartman very well. In Hartman's last two seasons alone, he threw for almost 8,000 yards and 77 touchdowns to 26 interceptions. That's nearly 40 touchdowns a season, and Hartman seems well on his way to do the same with Notre Dame this season. Through three games, he's already thrown 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Granted, that was against Navy, Tennessee State, and NC State, a much more formidable opponent. However, the schedule is going to get much tougher as the season progresses.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heisman is always a quarterback-heavy race, and this year will most likely be no different. As of now, Hartman is definitely toward the front of the pack, alongside guys like last year's winner Caleb Williams and a plethora of other Pac-12 quarterbacks. However, if Hartman resembles his current numbers and stays consistent, helping Notre Dame win games against the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, and others, he's undoubtedly the front runner.

Audric Estime is going to rush for over 1,200 yards this season

As good as Hartman has been for Notre Dame football thus far this season, one should not forget about the strong running game for the Fighting Irish. Specifically, I'm talking about Audric Estime, the junior running back who has been an absolute stud for Notre Dame. Through three games, Estime has rushed for 95, 116, and 134 yards, with four total scores. He just barely missed hitting 1,000 yards last season, only rushing for 920 yards. He's obviously on pace for much more than that this season, as he's been an intricate part of Notre Dame's offense.

Notre Dame will beat Ohio State

In my initial overreaction after the Navy game, I predicted that Notre Dame would beat Ohio State this season. I'm sticking with this prediction/overreaction after the Irish's win over NC State football last weekend. There was a lot going on in Notre Dame's game against NC State, which I believed would be their first initial test of the season after trouncing Navy and Tennessee State. The game on Saturday suffered from a 1-hour and 45-minute weather and lightning delay. The weather, in fact, was so bad that lightning struck the brand new NC State scoreboard, shorting it out. This type of game could have easily affected Notre Dame because of all the delays, getting them off their rhythm, causing faulty play. Yet, Notre Dame kept rolling and put up 45 points on the Wolfpack.

Notre Dame football still has one more game against Central Michigan before they meet up with the Buckeyes. Unless this becomes some sort of a trap game where Notre Dame is looking ahead, this should be an easy victory, as they're a 34.5 point favorite, per FanDuel. The Irish have been good at doing their part as they've done well to cover the spread in all three games (per Team Rankings), so don't expect anything different.

Anyways, Ohio State football has done nothing to impress me or really anyone else so far in this young season. The verdict is still out on if Kyle McCord is the answer at quarterback. Everyone knows the Buckeyes have a cupboard full of talent, but this will be an early season matchup that will have everyone talking and will have major playoff implications. I think Notre Dame will stay on their hot streak, further setting the college football world ablaze with Fighting Irish hatred as they beat the Buckeyes, at home no less.