Getting an NBA championship as a head coach does not always guarantee glory. Michael Malone has been building his schematics around Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic for a long while now. He finally got rewarded as the only coach to have ever won a championship with the Denver Nuggets. Fans would think so highly of this feat. This is because it stopped a 47-year title drought. But, Richard Sherman begs to have a different sentiment. He unveiled his feelings on the winning season in his latest statement, via Undisputed.

“Michael Malone has had one successful season. Michael Malone will be an irrelevant, erroneous name in the history books of the NBA,” Richard Sherman said about the championship-winning head coach.

Sherman also went out to discuss how Malone only got famous because of a rival star player, “Enjoy your 15 seconds of fame, talk about LeBron.”

He stuck with the Nuggets since the 2015 season. Entering his ninth season in the league, Malone has lofty expectations of repeating as NBA champions with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. But, that feat will be hard to achieve. The Eastern Conference just got revamped squads which feature Damian Lillard on the Milwaukee Bucks along with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis on the Boston Celtics.

The departure of Bruce Brown is also a big hit for the Nuggets. They lost a good shooter that was integral in their win against the rest of the Western Conference.

Getting another Larry O'Brien trophy is a hard feat to accomplish this season. But, not giving Malone his flowers for the Nuggets' success remains weird for most fans.