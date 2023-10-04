The Denver Nuggets are in a territory they haven't been ever before. For the first time in the Nuggets' franchise history, they will be entering a season as the defending NBA champions. Winning a title is one thing, and successfully defending it is a completely different animal.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is very much aware of the challenges that lie ahead for his team, but he also believes they are well-equipped to handle them.

“If we’re trying to be a dynasty, Malone said, per Katy Winge of AltitudeTV. “We have to have a standard of excellence each and every day.”

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

The Nuggets have a target on their back this time, with every other team in the league viewing Denver as among the top teams to beat. While the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and the Los Angeles Lakers have all shored up their rosters in the offseason, the Nuggets remain confident that they can stand their ground. With two-time league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic still at the prime of his career and Jamal Murray as the Robin to his Batman, the Nuggets will always be more than a handful for the rest of the NBA.

Malone knows that winning an NBA title comes with loftier expectations from fans and observes, especially after the manner they dominated all the teams they crossed paths with in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets will kick off their title defense in the 2023-24 NBA campaign with a tasty matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers at home on Oct. 24.