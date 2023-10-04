The bad blood between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets is still very much alive. The first game of the 2023-24 NBA season has yet to be played, but the two sides have already seemingly taken subtle shots at each other.

After learning of Lakers big man Anthony Davis' burning desire to meet the Nuggets on the court again months after Los Angeles got eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs by Nikola Jokic and company, Denver head coach Michael Malone issued a strong response, basically saying that he doesn't mind his team being rent free on the Purple & Gold.

“If they’re still worried about us, that’s on them… I don’t listen to any of that stuff. I don’t know what they’re saying. If we’re on their minds, that’s on them,” Malone said, per Katy Winge of AltitudeTV.

Malone steered the Nuggets past the Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, needing just four games to take care of business in that round before moving on to the 2023 NBA Finals where Denver dominated the Miami Heat in five games. For the first time in Nuggets history, an NBA championship parade was held in Mile High City.

The Lakers don't have to wait long before they get a chance to play Denver again. The Nuggets will host Los Angeles on Oct. 24 at Ball Arena.

Can the Nuggets repeat as NBA champions?

Going back-to-back would be easier said than done for the Nuggets. Everyone now has a target on their backs. At the same time, other teams who were already top title contenders a season ago have managed to shore up their lineups over the offseason. Take for example the Milwaukee Bucks, who added Damian Lillard to their roster that is still being led by two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Boston Celtics have also given their roster tremendous boosts with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday now part of the squad.

As for the Nuggets' rivals in the West, the aforementioned Lakers have made some adjustments as well, with Christian Wood added to their frontcourt, while the Phoenix Suns, already with Kevin Durant, have managed to acquire Bradley Beal.