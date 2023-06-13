The Denver Nuggets' championship celebration turned somber on Monday night following the franchise's first NBA title, after nine people were wounded in a shooting near Ball Arena.

Denver police confirmed early on Tuesday that nine people were shot during the celebration, adding that the suspect was also injured. Three of the wounded are in critical condition in Denver hospitals. The other six, as well as the suspect, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

“According to police, the shooting happened on Market Street, in the vicinity of the arena where the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship Monday night with a hard-fought 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals,” wrote CBS News' Brian Dakss on Tuesday.

Thousands of celebrating fans packed the streets around Ball Arena after the team won their maiden title, with some climbing light poles and street signs as the raucous crowd cheered long into the night, according to CBS News Colorado. Fans packed the streets near 20th and Market street, as well as for blocks beyond before the shooting took place.

The shooting in question happened approximately three-and-a-half hours after Nuggets win, in an area where most fans had gathered, but at that time there was a smaller crowd when gunfire broke out, according to Denver Police Spokesperson Doug Schepman.

Schepman also confirmed that the suspect was identified quickly and taken into custody without any sort of additional incident. The investigation continues as of Tuesday morning.

It's a devastating end to what should have been a night of nothing but elation for citizens of Colorado and fans of the Denver Nuggets.