The Denver Nuggets are your 2023 NBA Champions!

Nikola Jokic and co. have been dominant all series long against the Miami Heat, though Monday's showdown proved to be really tough for the Nuggets. Denver edged the Vice City franchise in Game 5, with the Joker leading the way with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists en route to the 94-89 victory.

Of course the Heat fought like a wounded beast, desperate to extend the series. In the end, however, even Jimmy Butler's 21-point effort was not enough to get them over a deep and talented Nuggets squad.

The victory marked Denver’s first NBA championship in franchise history. The team has never appeared in an NBA Finals series before this year, but right in their first attempt, they succeeded in bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When the playoffs started, no one could have predicted that the Nuggets would win it all. While they finished atop the Western Conference in the regular season, their previous disappointing postseason runs didn’t really raise hopes up. Not to mention that the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers seemed to be major threats to their chances of coming out of the conference.

Not only did they prove the doubters wrong with their NBA Finals run, but they can also call themselves as champions now. Not everyone can get the right to do so.

Obviously, Jokic was declared as Finals MVP. Aside from his uncharacteristic Game 2 performance that saw them lose, he was unstoppable for the most part. Who could forget his 32-point, 21-rebound and 10-assist performance in Game 3?

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA this 2022-23 season, and they have the Larry O’Brien to back up that claim.