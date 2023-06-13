The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA Champions, and of course, Nikola Jokic is your NBA Finals MVP.

Jokic bagged the honor as he steered the Nuggets to a complete dominance over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. After losing Game 2 and allowing Jimmy Butler and co. to tie the series at 1-1, the Joker made sure that it wouldn't happen again.

The Nuggets won three straight to close out the series, giving the Heat no chance at all despite their fiery attempt to extend it for another game. Jokic anchored Denver's offense and even stepped up defensively as the Heat were unable to find an answer for him. In Game 5, the Serbian put up 28 points and 16 rebounds on top of four assists to close out Miami, 94-89.

With his performance, Jokic received all 11 votes for a unanimous NBA Finals MVP win. Even better, he made history as the lowest draft pick ever to bag the prestigious award. Previously, it was Dennis Johnson–a former 29th pick–who had the honor after winning the 1979 title with the Seattle SuperSonics.

Jokic was drafted no. 1 overall in 2014. He's also probably the first NBA Finals MVP to win after being drafted in a Taco Bell commercial.

Started from the bottom, now he's here 📈 Nikola Jokic became the lowest draft pick in NBA history (No. 41 in 2014) to win NBA Finals MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kfvuiZIo78 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic's rise is definitely one of the best stories in the NBA. Who would have thought that a former second-rounder would develop into one of the most dangerous forces in the NBA?

What's scarier is that Jokic isn't even at the peak of his career. Sure enough, it's not hard to see him winning more championships, MVPs and Finals MVPs.