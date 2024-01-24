Nuggets star Aaron Gordon is one step closer to his Olympic dream.

On Tuesday, USA Basketball released a list of 41 finalists for their 2024 Olympic team, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was one of the names mentioned.

Gordon was traded to the Nuggets from the Orlando Magic in March 2021. It didn't take long for him to become a fan favorite in Denver, either. Fans have even granted him the title of Mr. Nugget, an honor originally created by DNVR.

Gordon was a junior national team member from 2010 to 2012, but he's yet to play at an Olympic level. From the finalist pool of 41, 12 players will be selected to represent the U.S. on the 2024 Olympic team at the Paris Summer Games.

“We all feel that Aaron is fully deserving of that,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said on Gordon being selected as a finalist. “When putting together a team like that, yeah, you need talent, but you also need guys that are willing to check their ego at the door and do whatever it takes: to guard the other team’s best player, to rebound, to defend, to run the floor, to set a screen. And I think Aaron Gordon would be a great fit for any team because he’s talented, he has a great attitude, he’s tough and he’s proven that he’s a winner. And he can win on the highest level at the biggest stage.”

Gordon might not be the only Nugget possibly appearing at the 2024 Olympics, however. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Vlatko Cancar could all end up competing in the games with their respective home countries, Serbia, Canada, and Slovenia.

The Nuggets have also been well-represented at past Olympics. Carmelo Anthony, Andre Iguodala, and Chauncey Billups have all played for Team USA.