Aaron Gordon is going to miss some time after this scary incident.

With their full starting group back on the floor and healthy, the Denver Nuggets have won eight of their last nine games to move to 22-10 on the season. One of the best teams in the league once more, the Nuggets will once again be without one of their core members, as starting power forward Aaron Gordon has suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on Christmas day, the team announced on Wednesday.

This incident occurred after the Nuggets played on Christmas, as Gordon suffered serious bites to his face and right hand, resulting in 21 stitches, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

UPDATE: Aaron Gordon suffered serious dog bites on Monday, requiring 21 stitches, per @ShamsCharania. There is no timetable for his return. https://t.co/4wqSayeFob — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

Defeating the Golden State Warriors 120-114 in Denver on Monday, Gordon recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in 32 total minutes. On the season, Gordon has played in a total of 28 games, averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

While he may not be the scorer like Jamal Murray and high-impact player like Nikola Jokic, Gordon's role is vital to the Nuggets' overall success because of his versatility. Gordon is arguably the team's best defensive option and he does all the little things to put Denver in a position to win games.

With Gordon now expected to miss at least the next two games, Christian Braun and Peyton Watson figure to see their roles increase off the bench. Neither Braun nor Watson have started a game this season, so it's likely that veteran wing Justin Holiday will move into the starting rotation with Michael Porter Jr. sliding over to the power forward position.

The Nuggets will provide further details on Aaron Gordon's health and potential return at a later date.