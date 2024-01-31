The Nuggets wing gives his thoughts on when he was drafted.

The Denver Nuggets are the reigning NBA champions and have a good shot at getting back to the Finals this season. That's largely in part to their superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. But a major reason why the Nuggets had such a strong run to the title last season was because of the role players around their star duo. One role player that's been invaluable for the Nuggets is Michael Porter Jr. But during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, Porter admitted that he didn't always want to be a member of the Nuggets.

“Got drafted by the Nuggets. . .God works in weird ways cause looking back I could see the blessing but right then, I was just hot even after I got drafted,” Porter said. “You put on a smile for the cameras but deep down I'm hot. The Denver Nuggets was the last team I ever would have thought I would have gone to. I probably hadn't watched a Denver game since A.I. It was a tough night but looking back I guess you could see some of the good that came out of it.”

There was definitely some good that came out of that draft for the Nuggets as Michael Porter helped them to their first ever NBA title. During the playoffs he averaged 13.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.