The Lakers host the Nuggets in the NBA playoffs on Saturday in Game 4! The Lakers have looked great for half of each game, until the Nuggets have pulled out wins late in all three heading into this series-deciding game. The Lakers need to win to even survive. We now continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick.
The Lakers have had their souls crushed in all three games of this series. They had double-digit leads in all three games at one point, but lost every single game, with Game 2 coming on a buzzer-beater that was the biggest soul-crushing loss of them all. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been great, but the Lakers have struggled to get any other consistent production across their lineup. They will need all hands on deck to avoid getting swept for a second straight year against the Nuggets. The Nuggets have the Lakers number, beating them 11 straight times in both the regular season and postseason.
The Nuggets have made these comeback wins look very easy against the Lakers. They have weathered the storm of the Lakers' early gameplay and won out regardless. The Nuggets have taken the Lakers' souls in every game and as a viewer, you can watch it happen from game to game. There is talent on the Lakers, but the Nuggets have shown they have more depth and better coaching, and they have the best player in the world right now in Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference and they are flexing their muscle so far in the playoffs.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 Odds
Denver Nuggets: -3 (-112)
Moneyline: -168
Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-108)
Moneyline: +142
Over: 219 (-110)
Under: 219 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4
Time: 8:30 pm ET
TV: ABC
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets have been great on defense this season, even more than on offense. They were sixth in scoring defense, allowing 109.6 points per game. They were also fourth in field goal percentage defense at 46.2% and eighth in three-point percentage defense allowing 35.5% from behind the arc. In this series, they are allowing 102.3 points per game and they are running teams off the three-point line, only allowing 30.2% from behind the arc.. In this series, four Nuggets average at least one steal per game with both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nikola Jokic leading the way at 1.7 per game. Jokic also leads the way in rebounding at 15.7 per game. Two Nuggets average at least one block per game with Jamal Murray leading the way at 1.3 per game.
The offense for the Nuggets has been middle of the pack in the NBA this season. They were 14th in scoring offense, averaging 114.9 points per game. They were also fourth in total field goal percentage in the NBA at 49.6%, and then they were 10th in three-point shooting at 37.4% from behind the arc. Four Nuggets are averaging over double digits with all four averaging at least 18 points per game. Nikola Jokic leads the way in scoring at 27.7 points per game and in passing at 8.7 assists per game. He is a matchup nightmare and a huge reason why the Nuggets are up as big as they are in this series.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers were one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season. They were sixth in scoring offense at 118 points per game. They were also second in total field goal percentage and eighth in three-point percentage at 49.9% and 37.7% respectively. In the postseason, the Lakers are averaging 102.3 points per game, 49% from the field and 30.2% from behind the arc. In this series, four different Lakers players average over double digits with Anthony Davis leading the way at 32.3 points per game. LeBron James is their best option at point guard at 9.7 per game. When the Lakers get hot they are extremely tough to beat, but they have had trouble with their depth all year and especially in this season.
The defense for the Lakers has struggled at times this season. They were 23rd in the league in scoring defense, allowing 117.4 points per game. They were also 17th in field goal percentage at 47.4% and 25th in three-point percentage at 37.6%. In the postseason, Three Lakers are averaging at least one steal per game, with LeBron leading the way at 1.7 per game. Two players average at least one block per game with Davis leading the way at 1.7 per game. This defense needs to play better if the Lakers have any hope of surviving.
Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick
The Nuggets have taken the spirit of the Lakers. The Lakers are competing, but viewers can almost predict what is going to happen by the end of the game. Still, I do think the difference is the home-court advantage for the Lakers. The Lakers need one and the perfect opportunity is in front of them at home. The Lakers win a very close one, setting up a closeout game back home in Denver for the Nuggets.
Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers +3 (-108)