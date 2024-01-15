It was an incredible team effort to take down the Pacers.

On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets notched their 14th win in 18 games with a 117-109 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers came into Denver as one of the hottest offensive teams in the NBA. The Nuggets had a bit of a sloppy defensive showing, giving up a season-high 21 turnovers and 14 offensive rebounds. But what they lacked defensively, the Nuggets made up for offensively.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon all had 20+ points against the Pacers. Jokic nearly had himself another triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. Like Jokic, Porter and Murray also recorded 25 points each.

The Nuggets shot a season-high 64.8% from the field.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Porter said. “We’re about what you can expect with a vastly different bench lineup than last year coming off a championship and a short summer. Obviously, we’d love to be No. 1 in the west, but we’re a couple of games behind it. We’re feeling good. Guys are healthy. That’s all you can ask for.”

Porter was also on fire from three-point range against the Pacers, making 7 of his 11 attempts.

Postgame, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was extremely complimentary of the game Porter played.

“I thought Michael just had a complete basketball game tonight,” Malone said. “Scored, rebounded, playmaked. He had two blocks, a steal. There really wasn't one area where Michael wasn't efficient tonight.”

The Nuggets will look to continue their offensive success as they head on a five-game road trip where they're slated to face juggernaut teams in the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.