Michael Malone is full of praise for Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.'s basketball career has been quite a turbulent one. He is an incredibly skilled basketball player, whose potential has often been hindered by injuries.

Porter's injury history dates back to his collegiate playing days. As a five-star recruit coming out of high school, Porter decided to take his talents to Missouri. In their season opener, however, Porter suffered an injury that would end his season early. He would end up having a microdiscectomy of his L3 and L4 spinal discs.

Even with limited playing time in college, Porter declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. Concerns over Porter's health dropped his draft stock, and he landed right on the Nuggets' lap. They would draft him 14th overall.

During his NBA career, Porter has endured additional back surgeries that have sidelined him. Outside of the injuries, he has shown glimpses of excellence during his time in Denver. though. One of those glimpses of excellence came recently against the Indiana Pacers, where Porter was lauded for playing a “complete game,” according to Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

“I thought that Michael just had a complete basketball game tonight,” Malone said via, Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. “Scored, rebounded, playmaked, had two blocks and a steal. So, there really wasn’t one area where Michael wasn’t really efficient tonight.”

Against the Pacers, Porter had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Denver Nuggets are an absolute nightmare to defend. You cannot let Jokic play one-on-one but he’s these worst player to double in the NBA. MPJ is THE release valve. pic.twitter.com/4NrCUu8y5h — Swipa (@SwipaCam) January 14, 2024

“For him to go out there and do what he’s doing…if you just take a step back, it’s really incredible,” Malone added. “You have to give him so much credit, not just for the game he played tonight and the player that he is, but everything he’s been through. I’ve got to remind myself of that because no one else has done what he’s doing, and I really admire that in him.”