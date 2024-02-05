Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is a master of deception

Nikola Jokic has made a career out of defying expectations. From being a second-round draft pick to not exhibiting much outward athleticism, the 2023 NBA Finals MVP continues to boggle minds after all these years. He dug deep into his bag of tricks in the Denver Nuggets' 112-103 win against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night.

During the second quarter, Jokic brilliantly pulled out a pump fake on center Deandre Ayton from beyond the 3-point line. And boy did the Blazers big man bite.

Nikola Jokic’s pump fake had Deandre Ayton LOST 😂pic.twitter.com/IdhKg5Pq5S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2024

The Serbian sensation continues to display supreme skill not typically associated with players of his frame, finishing the act of deception for a nice drive to the basket and a three-point play. He finished with 29 points (12-of-20 from the field), eight rebounds and seven assists. The usually hyper-scrutinized Ayton will be the butt of many jokes after staring at the rim waiting to see the trajectory of a shot that was never released, but he is just Joker's latest victim.

Jokic is a true anomaly. Although teams are well-aware of the two-time MVP's masterful court vision and awareness by now, they simply cannot figure him out. He can bury opponents in the low post, in the two-man game with Jamal Murray and as a playmaker. His perimeter prowess is often overlooked, however.

The 28-year-old averages nearly 35 percent shooting from 3-point range for his career, which is more-than respectable production for a modern center. It is a vitally important weapon in his lethal arsenal that forces defenders to spread out and be wary for a potential open look.

Unfortunately, Deandre Ayton was a bit too prepared for it. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (35-16) get a few days off before visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (26-25) on Thursday night.