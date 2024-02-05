Will the Jamal Murray be an All-Star next year?

Explosive performances and massive scoring outbursts characterize Jamal Murray's style of play. He has put up big numbers on the heads of the biggest names in the league which translates into wins. One would think that, after he and Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first franchise championship, he'd be an NBA All-Star. However, they'd be wrong as he did not make the cut again this year. He unveiled his feelings on it after winning over the Portland Trail Blazers, via DNVR.

“There are multiple players in the league that should be All-Stars. Fox wasn't an All-Star, Trae wasn't an All-Star…I think you guys have seen me play at a pretty high level against those same guys who are All-Stars. It is what it is,” he said.

The Nuggets will only be represented by Nikola Jokic for NBA All-Star weekend yet again this year. However, Jamal Murray has been doing great things to get their squad to win. He just dropped 21 points and 10 assists to scorch the Blazers en route to a win 112 to 103 scoreline for their 35th win of the season.

Jokic also dropped 29 points and seven assists along with grabbing eight boards to round out his 34-minute performance. The former MVP definitely deserves the nod as well as Murray. Hopefully, the Nuggets guard gets his recognition sooner rather than later. He continues to deliver in regular-season situations when Jokic isn't present but also does well during the postseason. Will he get the nod in next year's NBA All-Star weekend?