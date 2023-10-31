Another day, another historic milestone reached by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who's picking up right where he left off after last season's title.

The Nuggets defeated the Utah Jazz on Monday, 110-102. Jokic finished the night with 27 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. This marks Jokic's 107th career triple-double, tying both LeBron James and Jason Kidd.

Jokic has skyrocketed up the career triple-doubles list and is now chasing down only Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, and Magic Johnson.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone still in awe of Nikola Jokic

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone still finds himself being amazed by Nikola Jokic's greatness.

“I challenge myself never to take Nikola for granted,” Malone told the media postgame. “I wasn't even aware that he had a triple-double… It speaks to his greatness.”

Jokic is no stranger to making things look easy, as he is the only center toward the top of the career triple-doubles list. The next center on the list is Wilt Chamberlin, who finished his career with 78 triple-doubles.

“It speaks to his consistency, night in and night out playing the game at an extremely high level,” Malone continued. “The one thing you can compare LeBron and Nikola with is the ability to make everyone around them better. That is the definition of greatness.”

It hasn't taken long for Jokic's teammates to discover that he is always sharing the ball. Their chemistry has absolutely surged, and the Nuggets have become one of the best offensive and passing teams in the league.

“Whoever comes here I think they figure out, ‘Oh, we share the ball, I’m going to share it, too.’” Nikola Jokic said.

The Nuggets currently sit at a 4-0 record and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.