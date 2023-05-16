Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is taking place on Tuesday night before the Western Conference Finals begin, and all eyes will be on on who wins the No. 1 overall pick. Whoever wins will have inherently won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes; the French phenom is one of the most highly coveted prospects in the history of the NBA. The best odds to win the selection belong to the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. However, the lottery is just that, a lottery, and it would be no surprise if all three missed out on Wembanyama. For the potential No. 1 pick, he won’t only be finding out who he will be playing for, but where he will be making a massive amount of money. Still, even before Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, Wembanyama is doing pretty well for himself at the ripe age of 19 years old. How much did you earn when you were 19 years old? If you ask Victor Wembanyama, a lot, and it is only going to keep climbing after arriving in the NBA. Let’s look at Victor Wembanyama’s Net Worth in 2023.

Victor Wembanyama’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1.5 million

Wembanyama began his professional career in 2019 for Nanterre 92 in France, and has since seen his notoriety blossom at an exponential scale. This has led Victor Wembanyama’s net worth in 2023 to sit at $1.5 million, per Adarsh Param of SportsManor.

His debut with Nanterre 92 came at 15 years old, an incredibly young age to start playing professional basketball. He did not play much though, understandable given his age playing with grown men. However, he did end up getting more run in the 2020-2021 season, on his way to appearing in 22 games. Despite receiving more playing time, Wembanyama was already determined to develop elsewhere, and made the move to play for ASVEL.

ASVEL is a Pro A club, and Wembanyama was going to be joining a group with NBA experience; the team was led by San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker. Unfortunately, injury issues kept Wembanyama from ever truly making an impact with ASVEL. His time with ASVEL was mostly spent nursing illness, a fractured finger, a bone bruise, and psoas muscle injury. His team won a Pro A title and Wembanyama played in 16 games, but the injury mojo was too much to not consider making another change. He opted to stay in Pro A, but sign a contract with Metropolitans 92.

With Metropolitans 92, Victor Wembanyama finally started to burgeon from being a raw prospect to the future of basketball. Under coach Vincent Collett, the French National team coach, Wembanyama has become the player that NBA fans are drooling to get a look at. In the 2022-2023 season, Wembanyama is averaging 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. At 19 years old, he is dominating a professional basketball league, including two exhibition games against the NBA G-League Ignite.

This is where Wembanyama stands now, preparing to watch the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and find out where he is moving to in the United States. The 7’4, 229 pound hybrid position player has played for three teams over his professional career that has built his net worth up to $1.5 million, which will undoubtedly increase once he arrives in the NBA. The hype surrounding his potential has been generational, as the NBA has been streaming his games live this year, albeit little expected interested in the Pro A league from American fans. An interesting fact about Wembanyama is that even with all the money coming his way very soon, this type of success was always expected given his family background.

Victor Wembanyama was born to Felix and Elodie Wembanyama, both serious athletes. His father was a triple-jumper, while his mother was a player and coach of the game Victor now lives. Additionally, two of Wembanyama’s grandparents played basketball. Thus, his love for sports, and specifically basketball, started at a very young age, as well as the recognition of his potential.

He joined Entente Le Chesnay Versailles at seven-years-old, which is where he caught the attention of the Nanterre program. During one of his youth games, a Nanterre coach noticed him, and coerced him to the Nanterre youth team. Fast forward to Wembanyama at 15, and he makes his professional debut for Nanterre 92.

It is clear that Victor Wembanyama has been destined for greatness from a very young age; additionally, it is only a matter of time before his net worth becomes a gaudy number due to his skills on the basketball court. Once the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is decided on Tuesday, Wembanyama will be able to project what new lucrative opportunities his new NBA career and city will be able to provide for him. Although his net worth might be a little lower than expected right now, his potential suggests that basketball will be providing him a lot more money in the very near future.

So, although it is destined to climb, $1.5 million is currently Victor Wembanyama’s net worth in 2023.