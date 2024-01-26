The Knicks thrashed the Nuggets on Thursday.

On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets suffered their ugliest loss of the season against the New York Knicks. The Knicks routed the Nuggets, 122-84.

The Nuggets are on the tail end of a road trip that has spanned 11 days. Before the game against the Knicks, the Nuggets were a solid 5-1 during the road trip. Energy was clearly lacking with the Nuggets, and head coach Michael Malone did not hesitate to point that out.

“We played like a very tired team,” said Malone. “We had 19 turnovers to 26 points, so you're not going to beat anybody on the road, especially a good team like that.”

Right before halftime, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was poked in the eye by Knicks' Dante DiVincenzo. Jokic was seen writhing on the ground after being fouled. He was able to stand up and sink a pair of free throws before heading off to the locker room.

Nikola Jokic went back to the Nuggets locker room after being inadvertently poked in the eye by Donte DiVincenzo on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VsY9PHNGqH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

Thankfully, Jokic came out after halftime and played the rest of the game after sustaining the injury. His eye was noticeably red for the remainder of the game as the Nuggets attempted some sort of comeback against the Knicks.

After the game, Jokic was asked how he was feeling about his injury. He said it felt okay during the game, but after the game ended, it started to feel worse.

“Hopefully it's going to be okay,” said Jokic, via AltitudeTV's Katy Winge.

The injury pops up at a precarious time for Jokic, as the Nuggets are slated to have a rematch against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in Denver on Saturday.