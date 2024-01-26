Nikola Jokic's status for Saturday's Nuggets game vs the 76ers is in doubt after an injury he sustained against the Knicks.

On Thursday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets dropped to a still-impressive record of 31-15 on the 2023-24 NBA season with a blowout road loss at the hands of the New York Knicks. Although Jokic himself played well in this one, scoring 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists, his Denver teammates weren't able to do much of anything, as the Nuggets ended up losing by an astonishing margin of 38 points.

Nuggets fans got an injury scare relatively early on in this one when Jokic was inadvertently poked in the eye by Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, causing the reigning Finals MVP to go down for a while. Thankfully, Jokic was able to stay in the game.

However, the postgame scene wasn't as encouraging.

“Nikola Jokic's eye was clearly red after getting accidentally poked in it by Donte DiVincenzo in the first half of tonight's game,” reported NBA insider Tim Bontemps of EPSN on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “He said after it initially felt better, it felt worse postgame. Unclear if it will have an impact on Jokic's availability for Saturday vs. Philly.”

The Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers are set to do battle from Denver this upcoming Saturday, as Bontemps mentioned in his post. The game will be a rematch of last week's contest between the two teams, which Philadelphia won in a wild affair.

Hopefully, the injury for Jokic is nothing serious and he will be able to suit up for the matchup with Joel Embiid.