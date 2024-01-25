The Denver Nuggets visit the New York Knicks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Denver Nuggets come into this matchup off of three straight victories with just half a game back for the lead in the Western Conference as they head to Madison Square Garden to take on the surging Knicks in this Thursday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Denver (31-14) is looking to make it back-to-back championships for the first time ever in Nuggets history and the way that they've been playing it's not out of the realm of possibility. They are at the top of the division battling it out with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder for that number one spot. The Nuggets have won five out of their last six games and three in a row with a big thanks to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray who combined for a staggering 62 points in their most recent 114-109 win on the road against the Indiana Pacers. The Nuggets look to continue their hot streak when they take on the New York Knicks in this marquee matchup Thursday night.

New York (27-17) is finally giving their fans something to be hopeful about as they sit in 5th place in the Eastern Conference standings riding a four-game winning streak. Tom Thibodeau has made this Knicks squad a formidable force in the East after being dreadful for years on end. That is in large part due to the duo that is Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson who combined for 60 points in their most recent 108-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets their last time out. The Knicks will be looking to slow down Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as they come to town in this Thursday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Knicks Odds

Denver Nuggets: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -134

New York Knicks: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 222.5 (-108)

Under: 222.5 (-112)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Altitude, MSG, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Cover The Spread

The Garden buzzes, Knicks fans frothing after a four-game win streak. But hold your orange and blue pom-poms, New Yorkers, because Jokic and the Nuggets are rolling into town, and they're bringing a blizzard to Midtown. The Denver will cover the 2-point spread and leave the Knicks shivering by the Hudson.

MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic isn't just dominant, he's a basketball Houdini. This triple-double machine shreds defenses like wet confetti, and the Knicks' patchwork frontline is no match for his footwork and passing wizardry. Expect more of the same, with Murray and Michael Porter Jr. feasting on the open looks Jokic creates.

Denver's D may not get the headlines, but it's suffocating. Aaron Gordon's a lockdown wing, Gordon and Porter Jr. form a lanky wall, and Jokic anchors the paint like a granite statue. The Knicks' Julius Randle thrives on isolation, but Denver will smother him with double-teams and force Jalen Brunson to prove he can carry the scoring load against a stingy defense.

Don't get fooled by the Knicks' recent surge. They've feasted on beatable teams and haven't faced a juggernaut like Denver during their four-game winning streak. Their hot shooting could cool off against a tougher defense, and their bench depth pales in comparison to Denver's firepower. The Garden might be electric, but the pressure could crack the Knicks, especially if Randle has an off night.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Denver rolls into Madison Square Garden on Thursday night like a snowplow, looking to bury the Knicks under a barrage of Jokic-led offense. But Knicks fans, fear not! This ain't your daddy's orange and blue. This squad has teeth, and they're ready to chomp on those Mile High expectations. New York will silence the doubters and cover that +2 spread.

The Garden will be electric, a pulsating orange and blue cauldron brimming with playoff-level intensity. Remember the Knicks' epic win against the Bucks last month? That energy is bottled up and waiting to explode against Denver. The crowd will be New York's sixth man, fueling every hustle play, roaring with every bucket. The Nuggets haven't faced anything like this on the road all season.

Thibs' defensive schemes are no secret, but they're effective. OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo have become lockdown corners, smothering opposing wings. Randle and Sims patrol the paint like junkyard dogs, ready to scrap for every rebound. Denver's shooters will have to work overtime against this physical, in-your-face defense. Expect contested threes, deflected passes, and a Knicks team that won't give an inch.

Final Nuggets-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Nuggets fans, pack your winter coats, because you're in for a cold night in New York. The Knicks are hungry, the Garden is buzzing, and the upset brewing in MSG is hotter than a Halal cart on 6th Avenue. Bet on the home team, bet on the underdog, bet on the Knicks to defy the odds and prove that even the mightiest mountains can crumble under the orange and blue tide. This ain't your typical David vs. Goliath story. This is New York. This is the Garden. And on Thursday night, the Knicks will roar extending their winning streak to five games and covering the spread for the eighth time in their last 10 games.

Final Nuggets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +2 (-108), Under 222.5 (-112)