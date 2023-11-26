Should the Nuggets look to make a trade?

The Denver Nuggets are the defending champions, but they have sputtered a bit over their last few games. Jamal Murray's injury has affected their depth immensely, with the offensive schemes so heavily reliant on the performance of Nikola Jokic. It is just a bump in the road for the Nuggets, as they are still likely the favorite to win the championship, but some of their weaknesses are being exposed early in the season.

Their starting lineup is unlikely to be touched this season, so Murray, Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not be dealt. Moving to the bench, most of their pieces do not possess a ton of trade value in the market, so it will not be advisable to swing a deal for them. However, there are two assets who could be a buy-low acquisition for a squad that will utilize their services at a consistent level.

These two players would be Reggie Jackson and Zeke Nnaji, but there is one who must be traded soon.

Zeke Nnaji

Zeke Nnaji has been hyped up by some in the NBA industry, but he has not been given consistent minutes under Nuggets coach Michael Malone. There have been numerous centers like Mason Plumlee, DeMarcus Cousins, and Thomas Bryant who have been tasked to be the backup center of Nikola Jokic. This season, it has been Nnaji, but he has been averaging only 10 minutes per game.

It has been evident that he has not flourished in this role, yet he still signed an extension before the start of this season. The talent is present in Nnaji's arsenal, but he has not been given ample opportunities to perform on the biggest stage. He is a solid stretch 5 because of his athleticism and outside shooting, so a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors could be interested.

These two squads have some great bigs, but their second units have huge question marks on the interior. Nnaji has been underutilized in Denver, but if he is moved to a team that can use him for closer to 20 minutes per game, his potential will be unleashed. The problem for the Nuggets is to find a substantial return that would fit better as the backup center to Jokic.

That has been a continuous problem for Denver because the non-Jokic minutes on the floor have been abysmal for their organization. If they can get that versatile and stocky big man who is perfect for Malone's culture, Nnaji could be that player who will be dealt. The recent extension gives the opposing franchise leverage because they will not lose him right away in free agency, so they can experiment with Nnaji as their athletic center.

A Zeke Nnaji trade could be a win for both sides involved. The reason for choosing Nnaji over Reggie Jackson is because Nnaji will bring a heftier return compared to Jackson. Nnaji can be effective on both ends of the floor, and his style of play fits more to the modern-day pace of basketball.

The Nuggets do not need to complete any splashy moves, but a minor move can elevate their chances of repeating as champs in this 2024. We will see if this Denver front office makes any trades this season in an attempt to bolster their repeat dreams.