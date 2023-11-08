Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is expected to be sidelined for a month due to his recent hamstring injury.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is set to miss the whole month of November due to hamstring injury.

Murray missed the Nuggets' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday as a result of the health issue, and head coach Michael Malone did note that it could take some time before he returns. Now, there is more clarity to his timeline, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting that Murray will need three to four weeks to fully heal.

While the severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, Woj noted that the Nuggets are being cautious so that Murray won't reaggravate the right hamstring strain when he returns. Denver also wants to make sure there will be no lingering issues and that its star guard will be able to recover 100 percent.

“The Nuggets are taking a cautious approach to assure that there will be no lingering issues with the hamstring and there's an expectation that Murray will need three-to-four weeks to properly heal and return to play, sources said,” Woj shared.

Including Wednesday's showdown with the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets have 11 games throughout November. It remains to be seen if Murray will need more time beyond the month before he returns, but sure enough, Denver won't rush him back.

Michael Malone on Jamal Murray's injury

Jamal Murray's absence has largely been expected after head coach Michael Malone hinted about it before and after their meeting with the Pelicans.

Before the said contest, Malone emphasized the what Murray is dealing with is not a “one or two-game injury,” adding that his recovery will be “longer than we like.” Then after the contest, Malone doubled down on his update and shared that Murray will be out for a significant period.

“I don't expect Jamal Murray to be back in the near future,” the Nuggets tactician shared.

Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this 2023-24 season, all while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep. With him absent for some time, Denver will rely on Reggie Jackson, rookie Julian Strawther, Christian Braun and Collin Gillespie to pick up the slack in Murray's place.