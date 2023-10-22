After winning the 2023 NBA championship, the Denver Nuggets found themselves looking to retool their bench. Head coach Michael Malone normally plays a tight rotation, but the Nuggets lost their top two bench options in Bruce Brown and Jeff Green to free agency. With Green in particular, he was the Nuggets backup big man and so they found themselves in need of a reserve big this season. But they might have the answer already on their roster. Ahead of the deadline this coming week for contract extensions, the Nuggets were able to agree to a contract extension with fourth year big man Zeke Nnaji as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Denver Nuggets forward/center Zeke Nnaji has agreed on a four-year, $32 million contract extension, Adam Pensack of @PensackSports tells ESPN. The deal includes a player option. pic.twitter.com/pBuQVgL3ZS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2023

As per Wojnarowski, the Nuggets contract extension with Zeke Nnaji is for four years and worth $32 million. It also includes a player option. Nnaji was originally drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has not been able to crack the Nuggets rotation in three seasons, but will presumably get the opportunity to play a larger role this upcoming season.

Last season, Nnaji appeared in 53 games for the Nuggets including five starts in a little under 14 minutes per game. He averaged 5.2 points per game and 2.6 rebounds with splits of 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 64.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Nnaji came into the NBA as a power forward, but has been used at center as well. While he hasn't shown much in the NBA yet, the organization obviously felt confident enough in him to sign him to this extension.