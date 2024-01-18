16-year-old Casey Phair signs with Angel City FC, eyes NWSL success post-World Cup record.

Casey Phair, the youngest player in Women's World Cup history, has her sights set on significant milestones with Angel City FC, including an NWSL championship. At just 16, Phair's remarkable journey from World Cup debutant to a promising talent in the NWSL showcases not just her ambition, but also her soccer talent.

“I just want to help the team as best as I can,” Phair said, as reported by Jeff Kassouf of ESPN. “I know everyone on the team wants to win the NWSL championship, so I just do whatever it takes, whatever I can give to the team to help us reach that goal. And then also develop as a player, but just from a team perspective, to really win a lot of games, hopefully the championship and just contribute what I can to the team.”

Phair's record-setting moment came at 16 years and 26 days old, playing for South Korea against Colombia on July 25, 2023. Her entry into the game during the final 12 minutes in Sydney made her the youngest ever in Women's World Cup history. This achievement was not just a personal milestone; it caught the attention of professional clubs worldwide, including Angel City FC.

Reflecting on her World Cup experience, Phair had a desire to continue developing at a higher level rather than settling after the Cup. The reflection led her to explore professional soccer, ultimately joining Angel City FC in a three-year deal, the club announced on Thursday. She is part of a growing trend in the NWSL of signing talented young players directly out of youth soccer, bypassing the traditional college route.

Casey Phair part of Angel City FC's youth movement

Her post-World Cup journey saw her train with multiple clubs, including NJ/NY Gotham FC and Kansas City Current, but it was with Angel City in Los Angeles where she felt most at home. Angela Hucles Mangano, Angel City's general manager, was impressed with Phair's maturity and skill, making her signing a straightforward decision for the club.

“We're excited to have someone that still is in technically a developmental stage, but already has some of these attributes that you're hoping will resonate at that next level,” Hucles Mangano said.

Phair's rapid ascent in international soccer began under the guidance of English coach Colin Bell, who took over South Korea's team in late 2019. Her aggressive style, a hallmark of U.S.-developed players, was a perfect fit for Bell's vision. The 2023 World Cup was a significant part of Phair's development, where she showcased her talent in crucial matches, including starting against Germany.

Now at Angel City, Phair joins a team that values young talent, including players like Alyssa Thompson and Gisele Thompson. Head coach Becki Tweed will play a crucial role in Phair's development, ensuring a balanced approach between immediate performance expectations and long-term growth.

As Phair embarks on her NWSL career, her unique background – moving across the U.S. and representing South Korea – underscores her adaptability. Her diverse experiences have molded her into a versatile player, ready to take on the challenges of professional soccer.