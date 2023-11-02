Becki Tweed's permanent head coach role at Angel City FC sets the stage for the future after an impressive season turnaround.

After a turnaround season, Becki Tweed has shed the interim label to become the permanent head coach of Angel City FC, as confirmed by the team on Thursday.

“I’m really proud to be staying with Angel City,” Tweed said in a press release from Angel City FC. “I am most excited to have the opportunity to pick up where we left off. We aren’t starting over. We are continuing to build and have unfinished business. We have created a strong foundation, and now our expectations are higher.”

Tweed stepped into the role of interim manager in June amidst the team's challenging season, which saw Angel City tally only two wins, three draws and six losses under previous coach Freya Coombe. Tweed's leadership catalyzed a remarkable shift, steering the team to the playoffs with an impressive record of six wins, four draws and a singular loss.

Despite a quarterfinal exit at the hands of OL Reign, Tweed's remarkable impact earned her a nomination for the NWSL Coach of the Year. This marked the first occasion an interim coach received such an acknowledgment, as reported by Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

The decision to promote Tweed may not come as a surprise, particularly given the support from the players. Following the team's 5-1 victory over Portland Thorns FC on Oct. 15, defender Sarah Gorden praised Tweed's approach.

“Becki has done, can I say the f-word? Becki has done f—ing fantastic. She’s done a great job at holding us accountable, pushing us, knowing when to just manage players,” Gorden said.

Tweed's permanent position at Angel City signals the filling of one of the NWSL's coaching vacancies. With the recent appointment of Vlatko Andonovski by the Kansas City Current, the league still has coaching positions open at Houston Dash, Chicago Red Stars, Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville.