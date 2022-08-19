Ohio State football star CJ Stroud’s eye-opening take on Big Ten’s monster TV deal

The Big Ten agreed to a monster TV deal with Fox, CBS and NBC worth billions of dollars on Thursday. It’s a huge day for the conference, and one that everyone affiliated with the Big Ten should be proud of. Well, almost everyone. Ohio State football star quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful CJ Stroud wasn’t one of them.

Stroud made his opinion about the Big Ten TV deal known just hours after it was announced, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch.

“I definitely think it should be shared,” Stroud said, “but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space. We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I’m here for it.”

CJ Stroud thinks that the revenue from the Big Ten’s TV deal “should be shared” with the players. Of course, the Ohio State football star did note that said players already have the benefit of NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals.

But the college football world is “turning around”, as Stroud said. Maybe that includes some form of revenue-sharing between conferences and the players?

After all, they are the ones going out there and providing the entertainment. And there might be no more entertaining player in the land than CJ Stroud.

The former 4-star recruit had a banner year in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions while finishing fourth in the Heisman vote.

If anyone is going to want a slice of the Big Ten’s TV revenue, it’s Stroud. In an ever-changing world, this Ohio State football star may have planted the seeds for the next big shockwave.