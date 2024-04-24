Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely be the first wide receiver off the board at Thursday's NFL Draft in Detroit, even after Harrison Jr. decided to skip the 2024 NFL Draft Combine and his Ohio State football Pro Day. Harrison Jr.'s game tape speaks for itself, but that hasn't stopped fans and analysts like from questioning Harrison Jr.'s decisions, which he cleared the air about in a recent interview.
Harrison Jr.'s revelation came during a time when Colts owner Jim Irsay shared comments that led to trade buzz. Another coach went on record saying that Malik Nabers, not Harrison Jr., is the Draft's number one wideout.
On Wednesday, Harrison Jr.'s reason for skipping the pre-Draft events was finally revealed.
Harrison Jr.'s Insatiable Hunger for Training
Harrison Kr. will be present for the draft day festivities in Detroit according to a report from NFL.com.
“It's a lifetime opportunity,” Harrison Jr. said. “You only get to walk across the stage and shake the commissioner's hand (one time), so take the opportunity.”
Harrison Jr. reportedly skipped Ohio State football's Pro Day and the Combine because he felt confident he'd be taken highly.
“That's why I decided not to do anything, because I was confident where I was going,” Harrison Jr. told NFL Media. “You know, whatever happens, whoever drafts me, I think they've done their research, and I've talked to them,” he continued.
“They understand where my health is, and they know my skills and my skill set.”
Where Harrison Ranks Among NFL Draft WRs
On Tuesday, the latest NFL Draft WR rankings were released, and Harrison Jr. unsurprisingly came in at number one overall.
Harrison Jr. was a Heisman finalist who showed up in the biggest games, except for Ohio State's bowl matchup with Missouri, which he decided to sit out. Harrison Jr.'s incredible size, acceleration, and hands portend that he will almost certainly become one of the top NFL receivers from his rookie season onward, just part of the reason why he is projected to go higher than Nabers and other top talents.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will resume on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, live from the Motor City in Detroit.